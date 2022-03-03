Tishman Speyer to Undertake 178-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — New York City-based developer Tishman Speyer will undertake a project to redevelop a 178-acre former steel mill site in Pittsburgh into a mixed-use destination that will be branded Hazelwood Green. Tishman Speyer will redevelop the site in partnership with a joint venture between the Richard King Mellon Foundation, The Heinz Endowments and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. Preliminary plans call for millions of square feet of residential and commercial development to be delivered over the next decade. These uses will include market-rate and affordable apartments, retail and restaurant space, parks and open green space and office and life sciences facilities. Regarding the latter component, Tishman Speyer is partnering with Carnegie Mellon University to develop a robotics innovation center that is expected to open in 2024.