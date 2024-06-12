Wednesday, June 12, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

Tishman Speyer to Undertake 700,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment in Peabody, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

PEABODY, MASS. — New York City-based Tishman Speyer will undertake a 700,000-square-foot industrial redevelopment project in Peabody, a northern suburb of Boston. For the past 40 years, the 60-acre site at 8 Centennial Drive served as the headquarters of Analogic, a multinational corporation that specializes in healthcare technology and aviation security products and services. The project will convert the former 515,000-square-foot office and manufacturing campus into a warehouse and distribution center with four buildings that will range in size from 130,000 to 260,000 square feet. Tishman Speyer is redeveloping the property in partnership with Mitsui Fudosan America. A construction timeline has not yet been established. Analogic was also the seller of the property.

