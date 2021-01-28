Tishman Speyer Tops Out 2.8 MSF Spiral Office Tower in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards District

The Spiral, a 65-story office tower that spans an entire city block in Manhattan's Hudson Yards District, is expected to be complete in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY — Tishman Speyer has topped out The Spiral, a 2.8 million-square-foot office tower located within Manhattan’s Hudson Yards mixed-use development. The 1,031-foot, 65-story building encompasses an entire city block between West 34th to West 35th streets and from 10th Avenue to the four-acre Bella Abzug Park. The Spiral, which was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and is expected to open in 2022, is the future site of the global headquarters of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which will occupy 746,000 square feet. Law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is also relocating its headquarters to The Spiral with a footprint of 531,000 square feet, while asset management firm AllianceBernstein has also committed to 166,000 square feet, bringing the building’s preleased occupancy rate to 51 percent. Tenants on every floor will have access to outdoor space as part of a series of spiraling landscaped terraces and hanging gardens that wrap around the façade of the tower. The building will also house 25,000 square feet of retail space.