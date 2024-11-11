Monday, November 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMissouri

Titan Built Breaks Ground on $30.5M Joint Operations Facility for City of Lee’s Summit, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Titan Built has broken ground on a $30.5 million joint operations facility for the City of Lee’s Summit. Designed by Hoefer Welker, the 43,600-square-foot project will function as central command for emergency preparedness, management and disaster management, and day-to-day emergency response coordination. The property will house fire department administration and training teams, city emergency operations, the traffic operations center and a co-located fire and police communication center. Voters approved the construction of the facility as part of the 2023 No Tax Increase Bond initiative that allocated $74 million to enhance safety and emergency preparedness. The project also received $1.5 million in financial support from the State of Missouri. Completion is slated for spring 2026.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2M Sale of Two-Tenant...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1.2M Sale of Multifamily...

Mathnasium Signs 1,500 SF Retail Lease at Brookdale...

Thompson Thrift Completes 400,000 SF First Phase of...

MBK Rental Living Delivers 134-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 500-Acre Industrial Park...

AP Construction Begins $56M Civic Renovation, Expansion Project...

KeyBank Provides $93M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 205-Unit Apartment Complex...