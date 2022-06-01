Titan Development, Aberg Property Break Ground on $63M Multifamily Project in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Titan Development and Dallas-based investment firm Aberg Property Co. has broken ground on The Trailhead at Chisholm Trail Ranch, a $63 million multifamily project in Fort Worth. The 284-unit development will be situated within the 625-acre Chisholm Trail Ranch master-planned community. Units will be spread across seven buildings and will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities will include a pool, dog park and a pickleball court. HEDK Architects is designing the project, and Links Construction LLC is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the first quarter off 2025.
