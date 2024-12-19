Thursday, December 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Trailhead-at-Chisholm-Trail
The Trailhead at Chisholm Trail is located at the intersection of McPherson Avenue and Brewer Boulevard on the south side of Fort Worth.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Titan Development, Aberg Property Complete $63M Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Titan Development and Dallas-based investment firm Aberg Property Co. has completed The Trailhead at Chisholm Trail, a $63 million multifamily project in South Fort Worth. The 284-unit development is situated within the 625-acre Chisholm Trail Ranch master-planned community. Units are spread across seven buildings and come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities include a pool, dog park and a pickleball court. HEDK Architects designed the project, and Cerris Builders served as the general contractor. Construction began in summer 2022 and topped out in winter 2023. Rents start at roughly $1,200 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Construction Loan for 321-Unit Multifamily Project...

Bradford Arranges Sale of 137,083 SF Industrial Complex...

Colliers Negotiates 31,760 SF Industrial Lease in San...

Chicago School of Psychology Signs 18,566 SF Office...

Impact Housing, Verbena Road Holdings Obtain $112.2M in...

Trammell Crow Co., Realty Income to Develop 655,200...

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 250,829 SF Spec...

Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $33M Public Safety Facility...

Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Apartment Building...