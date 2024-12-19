Titan Development, Aberg Property Complete $63M Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Titan Development and Dallas-based investment firm Aberg Property Co. has completed The Trailhead at Chisholm Trail, a $63 million multifamily project in South Fort Worth. The 284-unit development is situated within the 625-acre Chisholm Trail Ranch master-planned community. Units are spread across seven buildings and come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities include a pool, dog park and a pickleball court. HEDK Architects designed the project, and Cerris Builders served as the general contractor. Construction began in summer 2022 and topped out in winter 2023. Rents start at roughly $1,200 per month for a studio apartment.