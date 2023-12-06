Titan Development, Aberg Property Top Out $63M Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Titan Development and Dallas-based investment firm Aberg Property Co. has topped out The Trailhead at Chisholm Trail, a $63 million multifamily project in South Fort Worth. The 284-unit development is situated within the 625-acre Chisholm Trail Ranch master-planned community. Units will be spread across seven buildings and will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities will include a pool, dog park and a pickleball court. HEDK Architects is designing the project, and MW Builders the general contractor. Completion is slated for fall 2024. Construction of a second phase will begin in early 2024.