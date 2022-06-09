REBusinessOnline

Titan Development Acquires 188 Acres for Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HUTTO, TEXAS — Titan Development has acquired 188 acres in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto for the development of an industrial project that will be dubbed Hutto Mega TechCenter. Titan Development acquired the land, which is located near State Highway 130 and is zoned for light industrial usage, from the City of Hutto. Buildings will range in size from 200,000 to 1 million square feet. A construction timeline is still being finalized.

