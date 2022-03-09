Titan Development Breaks Ground on 110,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Hutto, Texas
HUTTO, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for water purification and wastewater treatment firm Ovivo Inc. in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto. The facility will be located within Titan’s Innovation Business Park, which is in its second phase of development following the delivery of a five-building, 68-acre first phase. Construction is slated for a fourth-quarter completion. Titan is developing Innovation Business Park in partnership with Hutto’s economic development department.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.