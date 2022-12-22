REBusinessOnline

Titan Development Breaks Ground on 167,794 SF Industrial Project in Lockhart, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Lockhart-130-Industrial-Park

Building 1 at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park is slated for a fourth-quarter 2023 completion.

LOCKHART, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on Building 1 at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park in Central Texas, a project that will add 167,794 square feet of industrial space to the local supply. The rear-load building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 36 dock doors and a 60-foot speed bay. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2023. At full buildout, Lockhart 130 Industrial Park will consist of four buildings totaling roughly 650,000 square feet across 45 acres.

