Titan Development Breaks Ground on 172,428 SF Industrial Project in Georgetown, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Building-3-Northpark-35-Industrial-Park-Georgetown

Building 3 at Northpark35 Industrial Park in Georgetown is expected to be complete in May 2022.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on the 172,428-square-foot Building 3 as part of Phase II of Northpark35 Industrial Park, located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Phase I of the project centered on the development of Building 1, a 172,677-square-foot building that is now leased to Texas Speed & Performance, a supplier of automotive parts. Building 2 spans 157,300 square feet and is available for lease. Completion of Building 3 is slated for May 2022.

