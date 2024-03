SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Regional firm Titan Development has broken ground on Building 1 of Schertz35 Business Park, an industrial project that will add 196,519 square feet of space to the northeastern San Antonio suburb’s supply. The site spans 11 acres, and the building will feature 32-foot clear heights, two drive-in ramps, 43 docks, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 136 cars and 50 trailers. Construction is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.