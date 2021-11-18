Titan Development Breaks Ground on 197,621 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Pictured is a rendering of Building 6, which will be one of the first to be delivered as part of the second phase of Titan Innovation Business Park in metro Austin.

HUTTO, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on a 197,621-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto. The facility is part of the 100-acre second phase of Titan Innovation Business Park. The rear-load building will offer 32-foot clear heights, 54 dock-high doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. Titan Development expects to deliver the building in late 2022.