REBusinessOnline

Titan Development Breaks Ground on 197,621 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Building-6-Titan-Innovation-Business-Park

Pictured is a rendering of Building 6, which will be one of the first to be delivered as part of the second phase of Titan Innovation Business Park in metro Austin.

HUTTO, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on a 197,621-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto. The facility is part of the 100-acre second phase of Titan Innovation Business Park. The rear-load building will offer 32-foot clear heights, 54 dock-high doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. Titan Development expects to deliver the building in late 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  