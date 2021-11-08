Titan Development Breaks Ground on 294,297 SF Industrial Building in Georgetown, Texas

Construction of Building 1 at Gateway35 Commerce Center in Georgetown is slated for a June 2022 completion.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on the 294,297-square-foot Building 1 at Gateway35 Commerce Center in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The cross-dock building, which is being constructed on a speculative basis, will feature 36-foot clear heights, four drive-in ramps, 220 car parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is slated for June 2022. The site of Gateway35 Commerce Center spans 114 acres, and the project will be developed in two phases in partnership with the City of Georgetown.