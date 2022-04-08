REBusinessOnline

Titan Development Breaks Ground on 297,057 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

NorthPark-35-Georgetown

The Greater Austin Merchant's Cooperative Association will relocate from a 68,000-square-foot space near U.S. Highway 183 to Building 5 at Northpark 35 Industrial Park in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on Building 5 at NorthPark 35 Industrial Park, a project that will add 297,057 square feet of industrial space to the local supply. The building will serve as the new headquarters for the Greater Austin Merchant’s Cooperative Association, a trade organization for the oil and gas industry. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. NorthPark35 is funded by Titan’s Development Real Estate Fund II, which focuses on industrial and multifamily projects in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and California.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  