Titan Development Breaks Ground on 297,057 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The Greater Austin Merchant's Cooperative Association will relocate from a 68,000-square-foot space near U.S. Highway 183 to Building 5 at Northpark 35 Industrial Park in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on Building 5 at NorthPark 35 Industrial Park, a project that will add 297,057 square feet of industrial space to the local supply. The building will serve as the new headquarters for the Greater Austin Merchant’s Cooperative Association, a trade organization for the oil and gas industry. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. NorthPark35 is funded by Titan’s Development Real Estate Fund II, which focuses on industrial and multifamily projects in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and California.