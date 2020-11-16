Titan Development Breaks Ground on 330,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Phase I of NorthPark 35 in Georgetown is expected to be complete in spring 2021.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Titan Development has broken ground on Phase I of NorthPark 35, a project in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown that will add 330,000 square feet of industrial space across two buildings to the local supply. The project includes the extension of Aviation Drive to intersect with State Highway 130 and Interstate 35. Titan Development, which has offices in Albuquerque and San Antonio, expects to complete Phase I of the 146-acre project in the spring of 2021. One building will be partially occupied by Georgetown-based Texas Speed & Performance, while the remaining space will be marketed to future users.