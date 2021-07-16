REBusinessOnline

Titan Development Launches Phase II of Metro Austin Industrial Park, Signs Kval to 52,500 SF Lease

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Kval-Titan-Innovation-Business-Park-Hutto

Kval, a provider of advanced door machinery, has signed a 52,500-square-foot lease as the inaugural tenant of Phase II at Titan Innovation Business Park in Hutto.

HUTTO, TEXAS — Albuquerque-based Titan Development has launched Phase II of Titan Innovation Business Park, located in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto, with the acquisition of 100 acres that will ultimately be developed into six buildings. Titan has negotiated a 52,500-square-foot build-to-suit lease with Kval Inc., a manufacturer of door machinery, as the inaugural tenant of Phase II. Construction of Kval’s facility, which is expected to bring expected to bring about 80 new jobs to the area, is scheduled to begin in August and to last about a year. This is the fifth project funded by Titan Development’s Real Estate Fund II, which focuses on investments in the industrial and multifamily spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews