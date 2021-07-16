Titan Development Launches Phase II of Metro Austin Industrial Park, Signs Kval to 52,500 SF Lease

Kval, a provider of advanced door machinery, has signed a 52,500-square-foot lease as the inaugural tenant of Phase II at Titan Innovation Business Park in Hutto.

HUTTO, TEXAS — Albuquerque-based Titan Development has launched Phase II of Titan Innovation Business Park, located in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto, with the acquisition of 100 acres that will ultimately be developed into six buildings. Titan has negotiated a 52,500-square-foot build-to-suit lease with Kval Inc., a manufacturer of door machinery, as the inaugural tenant of Phase II. Construction of Kval’s facility, which is expected to bring expected to bring about 80 new jobs to the area, is scheduled to begin in August and to last about a year. This is the fifth project funded by Titan Development’s Real Estate Fund II, which focuses on investments in the industrial and multifamily spaces.