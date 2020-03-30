Titan Development Real Estate Fund 1 Sells 187,674 SF Spec Industrial Building in Schertz, Texas

Building 1 at Titan Industrial Park in Schertz totals 187,674 square feet.

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Titan Development Real Estate Fund 1 has sold Building 1 at Titan Industrial Park in the Central Texas city of Schertz. The property was built on a speculative basis, fronts Interstate 35 and has been marketed to users seeking spaces between 20,000 and 100,000 square feet. The buyer was not disclosed.