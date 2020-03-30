Titan Development Real Estate Fund 1 Sells 187,674 SF Spec Industrial Building in Schertz, Texas
SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Titan Development Real Estate Fund 1 has sold Building 1 at Titan Industrial Park in the Central Texas city of Schertz. The property was built on a speculative basis, fronts Interstate 35 and has been marketed to users seeking spaces between 20,000 and 100,000 square feet. The buyer was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.