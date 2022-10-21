REBusinessOnline

Titan Development Sells 294,297 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Gateway-35-Commerce-Center-Georgetown

Building 1 at Gateway 35 Commerce Center in Georgetown was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Titan Development has sold Gateway 35 Commerce Center Building 1, a 294,297-square-foot industrial facility located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built on 21 acres in 2022, the cross-dock building was fully leased to California-based electronics manufacturer CelLink Corp. at the time of sale. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 220 car parking spaces and 94 trailer parking stalls. Trent Agnew, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Josh Villarreal and Megan Babovec of JLL represented Titan Development in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

