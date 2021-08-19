REBusinessOnline

Titan Development Sells Four Self-Storage Facilities in New Mexico to Extra Space Storage

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Mexico, Self-Storage, Western

Extra-Space-Storage-Corrales-Rio-Rancho-NM

Extra Space Corrales and 528 in Rio Rancho, N.M., offers 88,000 square feet of climate-controlled and non-climate controlled self-storage space.

SANTA FE, ALBUQUERQUE AND RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Titan Development has completed the disposition of four self-storage assets in New Mexico. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) acquired the 380,000-square-foot portfolio for an undisclosed price.

The properties are the 88,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage Vegas Verde and the 101,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage Rodeo Business Park in Santa Fe; the 103,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage Ladera Road and Unser Boulevard in Albuquerque; and the 88,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage Corrales and 528 in Rio Rancho.

The facilities were the final four self-storage assets within Titan’s inaugural fund, Titan Real Estate Development Fund I (TDREF I), a $112 million private-equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest capital in $350 million of Titan’s investment opportunities across the industrial, multifamily, self-storage and seniors housing sectors.

