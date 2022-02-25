Titan Industrial Signs CelLink to 294,297 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Austin

Building 1 at Gateway35 Commerce Center in Georgetown will total 294,297 square feet upon completion in June.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — CelLink Corp. has signed a 294,297-square-foot industrial lease at Gateway35 Commerce Center, a master-planned park by Titan Development that is located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The tenant, which manufactures circuits for batteries used in the automotive and energy storage industries, will occupy the entirety of Building 1 upon completion in June. In addition, CelLink plans to hire between 800 and 2,000 employees over the next 10 years and invest about $130 million in the local economy over the next five years.