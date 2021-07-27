REBusinessOnline

Titan, Pivot to Develop $80M Lock at Flatirons Multifamily Community in Broomfield, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

The Lock at Flatirons will feature 254 apartments, a fitness center, resort-style pool, bike storage and co-working space.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — A joint venture between Titan Development and Pivot Development has unveiled plans for The Lock at Flatirons, an apartment property located in the Interlocken Technology Park in Broomfield.

Situated on 3.3 acres, The Lock at Flatirons will feature 254 apartments, a fitness center, resort-style pool, bike storage and stations, secure access parking, technology packages throughout the property and co-working space.

Construction is slated to begin in third-quarter 2021, with completion planned within approximately 28 months.

