Titan, Robinson Weeks Break Ground on 429,633 SF Spec Industrial Project Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

SELMA, TEXAS — A partnership between Titan Development and Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners has broken ground on a 429,633-square-foot speculative industrial project in Selma, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Branded Selma 3, the facility will sit on 25 acres within the 185-acre Titan Industrial Park. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 98 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, 232 car parking spaces and 119 trailer parking stalls. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. Selma 2, which spans 305,760 square feet, was completed in July and is now partially leased to Made in Cookware and Berlin Packaging.