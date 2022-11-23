REBusinessOnline

Titan, Robinson Weeks Break Ground on 429,633 SF Spec Industrial Project Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Selma-3

Completion of Selma 3 is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

SELMA, TEXAS — A partnership between Titan Development and Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners has broken ground on a 429,633-square-foot speculative industrial project in Selma, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Branded Selma 3, the facility will sit on 25 acres within the 185-acre Titan Industrial Park. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 98 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, 232 car parking spaces and 119 trailer parking stalls. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. Selma 2, which spans 305,760 square feet, was completed in July and is now partially leased to Made in Cookware and Berlin Packaging.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  