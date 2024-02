HUTTO, TEXAS — A partnership between regional firm Titan Development and St. Louis-based Sansone Group will develop a 208,560-square-foot speculative cold storage facility in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto. The facility will be located within Titan’s Innovation Business Park and will feature 50-foot clear heights. Construction is slated to begin in the second quarter. CBRE and locally based brokerage firm AQUILA Commercial have been tapped as co-leasing agents for the facility.