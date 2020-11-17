REBusinessOnline

TJL Properties Sells East Bay Area Industrial, Office Facility for $50.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Net Lease, Office, Western

Located at 700-702 National Court in Richmond, Calif., the facility features a 250,500-square-foot industrial warehouse and a 17,000-square-foot office building.

RICHMOND, CALIF. — TJL Properties has completed the disposition of a light industrial warehouse and office facility located in the East Bay community of Richmond. An institutional investor acquired the asset for $50.1 million.

Situated on 12.3 acres at 700-702 National Court, the asset features 267,500 square feet of light industrial and office space. The property comprises a 250,500-square-foot industrial warehouse and a 17,000-square-foot office building. The industrial component features 22-foot clear heights and 15 dock-high, two grade-level and four rail doors. At the time of sale, the facility was triple-net leased to a beverage distribution company.

Ryan Sitov, Tony Beatty, Mark Detmer and Andie Fezell of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

