TJX Signs 282,800 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Lease in Northeast Philadelphia

This aerial image shows the site of TJX's new build-to-suit industrial facility in Philadelphia, which will span 282,800 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, has signed a 282,800-square-foot build-to-suit industrial lease at 9801 Blue Grass Road in northeast Philadelphia. The site originally housed a commercial bakery that was built in the 1950s. DH Property Holdings owns the site, and Bridge Development is developing the new facility, which will feature 53-foot clear heights and ample trailer parking. Demolition of the existing facility is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, and construction is expected to last 12 to 18 months. Richard Gorodesky of Colliers represented TJX in the deal.