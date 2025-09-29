Monday, September 29, 2025
Pioneer Square in Mesquite, Nev., offers 285 self-storage units, including 161 drive-up units.
TK Storage Sells 52,195 SF Pioneer Storage Self-Storage Facility in Mesquite, Nevada

by Amy Works

MESQUITE, NEV. — TK Storage has completed the sale of Pioneer Square, a 52,195-square-foot self-storage facility in Mesquite. A regional operator acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Built in 2015 on 2.8 acres, Pioneer Storage offers 285 self-storage units across eight single-story self-storage buildings including 161 drive-up units. The property features a gated entry with digital keypad, an onsite management office in front of the entrance gate, 24/7 video surveillance throughout the facility, concrete driveways and units with roll-up doors. Jordan Farrer of The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.

