TKF Burnside Buys 400,000 SF Office Building in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — TKF Burnside Real Estate Partners has purchased a 400,000-square-foot office building in White Plains, located north of New York City. The building at 360 Hamilton Ave. is located in the downtown area and is home to tenants such as Merrill Lynch, Heineken USA, Bank of America and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Kevin Welsh and Charles Han of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, which plans to implement capital improvements, was self-represented.