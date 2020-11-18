TLG Investment Opens 93-Room Hotel, Resort in Upstate New York
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — TLG Investment Partners has opened Saranac Waterfront Lodge, a 93-room hotel and resort located in the Adirondack High Peaks in Upstate New York. The waterfront property houses two food and beverage concepts, a pool, lakeside fire pit, a private marina with 24 boat slips and 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Skyward Hospitality is managing the property.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.