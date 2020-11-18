REBusinessOnline

TLG Investment Opens 93-Room Hotel, Resort in Upstate New York

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — TLG Investment Partners has opened Saranac Waterfront Lodge, a 93-room hotel and resort located in the Adirondack High Peaks in Upstate New York. The waterfront property houses two food and beverage concepts, a pool, lakeside fire pit, a private marina with 24 boat slips and 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Skyward Hospitality is managing the property.

