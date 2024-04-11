TM Crowley, NLGCM Plan 23-Acre The Highlands at Thornton Mixed-Use Project in Colorado

THORNTON, COLO. — Indianapolis-based TM Crowley & Associates has partnered with Atlanta-based NLG Capital Management (NLGCM), a division of The Net Lease Group, to develop The Highlands at Thornton, a mixed-use property at the northeast intersection of Quebec Street and 136th Avenue in Thornton.

Situated on 23 acres, the project will offer more than 101,925 square feet of retail, commercial and medical office space. CVS Caremark will anchor the development.

Lisa Vela and Jay Landt of Colliers will handle leasing efforts for the project.