TUCSON, ARIZ. — TMC Holdings Inc. has purchased 2.4 acres of land at Pavilions Lots 9 and 10 at 10330 E. Drexel Road in Tucson. Houghton Drexel LLC sold the assets for $3.4 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Alexis Corona of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer, while Chad Kouts of Jump Ventures and Cameron Warren of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the deal.