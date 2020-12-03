REBusinessOnline

TMC Management Sells Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis

The portfolio includes 104 units across Bella Vista, Highland Gables, Hanson Court and Cedar Lake.

MINNEAPOLIS — TMC Management Corp. has sold a four-property multifamily portfolio totaling 104 units in metro Minneapolis. Two buyers purchased the properties in two separate transactions for undisclosed prices. The properties include Bella Vista in New Hope, Highland Gables in Brooklyn Park, Hanson Court in Crystal and Cedar Lake in Minneapolis. RST Holdings LLC acquired Bella Vista, Highland Gables and Hanson Court, while LHF Equites LLC purchased Cedar Lake. Ted Abramson and Drew Rafshol of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the seller.

