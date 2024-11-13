TMEIC Signs 39,698 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor

HOUSTON — TMEIC, a joint venture between Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electric, has signed a 39,698-square-foot office headquarters lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The Japanese manufacturer of electrical and automation systems for industrial plants is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Virginia to the 14-story, 350,000-square-foot Eldridge Oaks building. Brad Fricks and Matt Asvestas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Broadshore Capital Partners, which recently renovated the building, in the lease negotiations. Weldon Martin and Matthew Seliger, also with Stream, represented TMEIC.