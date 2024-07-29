TMG Arranges $17.6M Sale of Pinetree Terrace Apartments in Reseda Area of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of Pinetree Terrace Apartments, a multifamily property located at 7940 Reseda Blvd. in Reseda, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

GLS Building Corp. sold the asset to Foundation for Affordable Housing for $17.6 million. The buyer plans to transform the 58-unit property into long-term affordable housing.

Built in 1978, Pinetree Terrace features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 900 square feet to 1,263 square feet, spread across five two-story residential buildings. Community amenities include a pool and spa, fitness center, laundry room, leasing office and subterranean parking. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied.

Otto Ozen and Brian Nakamura of TMG represented the seller in the deal.