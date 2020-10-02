TMG Arranges $22M Sale of Pine Brook Apartments in Bakersfield, California

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Pine Brook Apartments, a multifamily property located at 5000 Belle Terrace in Bakersfield. A Northern California-based private capital investor acquired the asset for $22 million. Mark Bonas of TMG represented the seller, a long-time owner based in Southern California.

Built in 1971 on a 9.2-acre site, Pine Brook Apartments features 240 apartments, two swimming pools and spas, a fitness center, garages, covered parking, a leasing center, community clubhouse, outdoor barbecue stations and laundry facilities.