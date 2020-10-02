REBusinessOnline

TMG Arranges $22M Sale of Pine Brook Apartments in Bakersfield, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Pine Brook Apartments, a multifamily property located at 5000 Belle Terrace in Bakersfield. A Northern California-based private capital investor acquired the asset for $22 million. Mark Bonas of TMG represented the seller, a long-time owner based in Southern California.

Built in 1971 on a 9.2-acre site, Pine Brook Apartments features 240 apartments, two swimming pools and spas, a fitness center, garages, covered parking, a leasing center, community clubhouse, outdoor barbecue stations and laundry facilities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  