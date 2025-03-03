TMG Arranges $37.6M Sale of Summerview Apartments in Modesto, California

MODESTO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has directed the sale of Summerview Apartments, a 136-unit multifamily community located at 3601 Prescott Road in Modesto. Summerview Apartments ABC LP acquired the asset from San Francisco-based Tesseract Capital Group for $37.6 million.

Built in 1988, Summerview Apartments features 20 one- and two-story buildings offering one- and two-bedroom floor plans with full-sized washers/dryers. The previous owner renovated 120 of the 136 units. Renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances, Shaker cabinets, stone countertops, modern water fixtures, vinyl plank flooring, new baseboards, two-toned paint, LED-recessed lighting and modern ceiling fans. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, secure parcel lockers and a leasing office.

Otto Ozen, Brian Nakamura and Nazli Santana of TMG represented the seller in the deal.