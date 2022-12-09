TMG Arranges $50M Sale of Oak View Apartments in Visalia, California

Oak View Apartments in Visalia, Calif., features 237 apartments, two swimming pools and a resident clubhouse.

VISALIA, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of Oak View Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community at 4700 W. Caldwell Ave. in Visalia. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based private investor for $50 million.

Built in 1990 and partially renovated in 2022, Oak View Apartments features 237 residences in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 608 square feet to 1,170 square feet, spread across two-story apartment buildings and single-level duplexes on a 16.5-acre site. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a resident clubhouse with full kitchen, business centers, fitness centers, tot lots, sports courts and laundry facilities.

The buyer plans to upgrade the 173 un-renovated units.

Otto Ozen of TMG represented the seller in the deal.