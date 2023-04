TULSA, OKLA. — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of The Broadmoor Retirement Community, a 124-unit independent living facility in Tulsa. Built in 1986, the age-restricted property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 510 square feet. Casey Litsey and C.J. Swanson of TMG represented the seller, and Paul Yazbeck of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.