TMG Arranges Sale of 126-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Ludington Apartments, a 126-unit multifamily property in Houston that was built in 1980. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool. Zach Weik of TMG represented the seller and procured the locally based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal.

