TMG Arranges Sale of 137-Unit Country Place Apartments in Killeen, Texas
KILLEEN, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Country Place Apartments, a 137-unit complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built in 1996, the property offers four different types of two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, basketball court, fitness center and a dog park. Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
