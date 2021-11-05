TMG Arranges Sale of 187-Unit Apartment Complex in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Foxcroft Apartments, a 187-unit complex in Oklahoma City that was built in 1971. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, courtyard, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Danny Wieland of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Paul Yazbeck of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.
