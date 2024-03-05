Tuesday, March 5, 2024
The-Victor-Fresno-CA
Located in Fresno, Calif., The Victor features 232 apartments, a swimming pool, an outdoor picnic area, a fitness center and business center.
TMG Arranges Sale of 232-Unit The Victor Multifamily Property in Fresno, California

by Amy Works

FRESNO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of The Victor, a multifamily community in Fresno. A Washington-based private investment group sold the asset to a Central Valley-based private investment group for nearly $30 million.

Situated on 8.7 acres at 1577 E. Bulldog Lane, The Victor features 232 apartments ranging in size from 800 square feet to 1,000 square feet. Unit amenities include in-unit washers/dryers, large balconies, fireplaces and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, outdoor picnic area, fitness center and business center. The garden-style property was built in 1974.

Robin Kane and Brendan Kane of TMG’s Fresno office represented the seller in the deal. The buyer assumed the current loan on the property, which has eight years remaining at a 3.94 percent interest rate with three years of interest-only payments remaining.

