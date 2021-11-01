TMG Arranges Sale of 350-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 350 units in Lubbock. The properties include Summertime Villa, Genoa Gardens, Genoa Gardens II and Yorkshire Villas. Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the seller, and Paul Yazbeck of TMG procured the buyer. The buyer and seller(s) involved in the transaction requested anonymity. The sales price was also not disclosed.