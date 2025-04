PARIS, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of The Gardens Apartments, a 52-unit multifamily complex in Paris, about 115 miles northeast of Dallas. The property was built in 1970 and expanded in 2017, and unit interiors were recently upgraded. According to Apartments.com, residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Yonnic Land of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.