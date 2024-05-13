TMG Arranges Sale of 80-Unit Stepping Stone Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Stepping Stone Apartments, an 80-unit multifamily complex in San Antonio’s Westwood Village neighborhood. Built in 1985, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 701 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. Paul Yazbeck (TMG) represented the seller in the transaction, and Greg Miller of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.