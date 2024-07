TULSA, OKLA. — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Heatheridge Assisted Living, an 87-unit seniors housing property located just outside the downtown Tulsa area. Built in 1990, the property offers one-bedroom units with four different floor plans and amenities such as a laundry room, entertainment room, outdoor courtyard and full-service salons. Jon Krebbs of TMG brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.