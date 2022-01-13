TMG Arranges Sale of Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 367 Units in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of a trio of multifamily properties in San Antonio. Hidden Village is a 176-unit property that was built in 1965 and features an average unit size of 676 square feet. Montrose Place was built in 1960 and totals 72 units that average 611 square feet, and The Dunes was built in 1975 and totals 119 units that average 622 square feet. Chris Siemasko, Paul Yazbeck, Jon Krebbs and Bryce Smith of TMG brokered the deal. The buyer(s) and seller(s) were not disclosed.