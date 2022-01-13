REBusinessOnline

TMG Arranges Sale of Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 367 Units in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of a trio of multifamily properties in San Antonio. Hidden Village is a 176-unit property that was built in 1965 and features an average unit size of 676 square feet. Montrose Place was built in 1960 and totals 72 units that average 611 square feet, and The Dunes was built in 1975 and totals 119 units that average 622 square feet. Chris Siemasko, Paul Yazbeck, Jon Krebbs and Bryce Smith of TMG brokered the deal. The buyer(s) and seller(s) were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  