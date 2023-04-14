TMG Brokers $14.7M Sale of Birch Commons Apartments in Fresno, California

FRESNO, CALIF. — A family office has acquired the townhome-style apartment community of Birch Commons in Fresno for $14.7 million.

The community is located at 1850 E. Birch Ave. It features a mix of one- to three-bedroom units.

The sale marked the first time the asset traded hands. The original developer owned the property since it was built in 2006.

Robin Kane, Brendan Kane and Gordon Larkin of The Mogharebi Group’s Fresno office represented the seller, a Central Valley builder, in the transaction. Dustin Ilic and Nick Sheehan of the Visintainer Group represented the buyer.