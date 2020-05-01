REBusinessOnline

TMG Brokers $15.5M Sale of Affordable Housing Property in California’s Inland Empire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Cinnamon-Ridge-Ontario-CA

Cinnamon Ridge in Ontario, Calif., features 101 one- and two-bedroom apartments restricted to residents age 55 or older.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has directed the sale of Cinnamon Ridge, a 101-unit affordable housing community located at 1051 E. Fourth St. in Ontario. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the property for $15.5 million.

Alex Mogharebi and Otto Ozen of TMG represented the seller, also a Southern California-based investor, in the transaction.

Built in 1989, Cinnamon Ridge features 101 one- and two-bedroom units restricted to residents age 55 or older. The property consists of a two-story and a three-story residential building, totaling 48,520 rentable square feet. Situated on 2.3 acres, the community features a clubhouse with full kitchen, leasing office, controlled access, solar panels, laundry facilities and covered parking.

