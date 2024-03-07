Thursday, March 7, 2024
Vantage-Point-Bakersfield-CA
Located in Bakersfield, Calif., Vantage Point Apartments features 144 apartments, a heated pool, laundry facilities and gated access.
TMG Brokers $16.5M Purchase of Vantage Point Apartments in Bakersfield, California

by Amy Works

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the acquisition of Vantage Point Apartments, a multifamily community in Bakersfield. A Central Valley-based investor acquired the asset for $16.5 million in an off-market transaction. The name of seller was not released.

Built in 1985, Vantage Point features 144 one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 597 square feet to 805 square feet. Amenities include large closets, ceiling fans, a heated pool, laundry facilities and gated access. The property is situated on 6.31 acres at 6001 Auburn St.

Mark Bonas of TMG represented the buyer in the deal.

